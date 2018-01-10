Newberry Loses Close Battle To Top-Ranked Queens

Newberry College head basketball coach Dave Davis gives his team instructions during a timeout in the game with top-ranked Queens University at Eleazer Arena. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Newberry's second half rally was not enough as top-ranked Queens defeated the Wolves 81-75 Wednesday night in South Atlantic Conference action at Eleazer Arena. Queens entered the contest as the number one ranked team in NCAA Division II.

The Wolves went on a 6-0 run early in the second half that trimmed a Queens lead to 10 with 13:30 left on the clock. Four consecutive three-pointers from Luke Gibson, James Stepp, Quaman Burton and Rob Valentine cut the Royals' advantage to four at 59-55 with just under 11 minutes left in the game.

A Queens turnover and a jumper from Max Miller cut the lead to 59-57. Burton tied the game at 60 with a deep jumper. The Wolves would actually take a five-point lead at 70-65 with 4:39 left.But the top-ranked Royals would later close out the game on an 11-4 run to remain avoid the upset and remain undefeated heading into Saturday's showdown in Charlotte with No. 5 Lincoln Memorial.

Stepp led Newberry with 14 points followed by Gibson with 12 and Valentine with 10.

Former Newberry High standout Jalen Alexander had 13 points, one of three Queens players in double figures.

