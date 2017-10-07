Newberry Wins 12th Straight Conference Game

Todd Knight was named SAC Coach of the Year while his quarterback was named the league's Offensive Player of the Year. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

HICKORY, NC - The Newberry Wolves returned to SAC play this afternoon and they were on the road against Lenoir-Rhyne in Hickory, North Carolina.

After a scoreless first quarter Newberry gets on the board as Greg Jones hits Markell Castle for a 12 yard touchdown pass to break the seal on this game. Nice catch from Castle.

The duo link up again in the second quarter. This time it's a 26 yard touchdown catch by Castle. With that TD Castle is tied for 7th place in all time TD receptions for Newberry. He had 3 scores for the Wolves today to go along with 135 receiving yards.

The Wolves continued to prowl in the second quarter as Greg Jones decides to keep it himself and he scores on a 10 yard run as Newberry led LR 21-0 at halftime.

The Wolves defense also made their mark today. Anfernee Moffett nabs an interception and he has his eyes on the endzone. 45 yards later Moffett scores for the pick-six. That is his first career interception and Newberry's first pick-six in two years.

The Wolves cruise to a 34-7 victory over Lenoir-Rhyne.

Newberry captures the Bishops Trophy and has won 12 straight conference games to extend their program record. Newberry is back at home next week against Tusculum.

