Newberry's Castle Is Named Player Of The Week

Newberry junior wideout Markell Castle scores a touchdown (Photo: Cook, Joseph)

NEWBERRY, SC - Newberry's Markell Castle is the AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Markell was the King of the Castle as he scored the game winning touchdown with 39 seconds left in regulation to give Newberry a 25-21 win at Carson-Newman on Saturday.

Castle's 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns helped Newberry comeback from an 11 point deficit and win their 11 straight conference game which is a school record.

This is the first player of the week honor for the junior wideout.

Newberry returns home to play UNC Pembroke this Saturday at 4 pm.

© 2017 WLTX-TV