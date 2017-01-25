Newberry's Upset Bid Falls Short

A packed house at Eleazer Arena watched Newberry push eighth-ranked Queens to the brink before the visitors from Charlotte leave town with an 89-84 win. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Newberry native Jalen Alexander scored 18 points as eighth-ranked Queens defeated Newberry College 89-84 Wednesday night in South Atlantic Conference action.

All five starters for Queens scored in double figures, helping the Royals (18-1. 12-1 SAC) rally from a 41-31 deficit.

Newberry was led by Marshall Lange with 18 points, while Gerald Evans added 15. James Stepp and Quaman Burton each scored 12 for Newberry (12-7, 7-6 SAC).

Newberry returns to action Saturday when the Wolves host Anderson College starting with the women's game at 2:00 pm, followed by the men at 4:00 pm.

