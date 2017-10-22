Packer Fans At The Fair

Green Bay Packer fan Jay Levine has an official Packers jersey with his Snapchat moniker "Jay Levvyz" on the back.

Jay was sporting his Packer jersey when he made a visit to the News19 tent at the South Carolina State Fair. Levine says he first jumped on board the Green Bay when Brett Favre was slinging it around Lambeau Field.

As far as wearing the Packer colors, Jay says it makes him proud to publicly declare his support for the Packers and it makes him feel like he's a part of the team.

