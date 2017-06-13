Atlanta Waives USC's Darius English

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

ATLANTA, GA - Some unfortunate news for former South Carolina defensive end Darius English. He was waived today by the Atlanta Falcons. He agreed to an unsigned free agent deal with Atlanta after the draft but was unable able to stick with the NFL franchise in his home state team.

Cleveland and the LA Chargers did have interest in English before the draft so he could still find a NFL team before training camps start.

English led the Gamecocks with 9 sacks this past season.

