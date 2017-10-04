WLTX
Cam Newton: 'I think it's funny to hear a female talk about routes'

Cam Newton is at the center of controversy after making a disparaging remark to a female reporter Wednesday.

Hank Lee , WCNC 7:10 PM. EDT October 04, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cam Newton is once again at the center of controversy for remarks made to the media.

During Wednesday’s availability with the press, Newton said, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes,” when asked a question by Jourdan Rodrigue, a reporter for the Charlotte Observer.

GQ’s Jay Willis tweeted a transcript of Rodrigue’s question, which was focused on the growth of wide receiver Devin Funchess. 

Rodrigue said she spoke with Newton after the availability and "it was worse." She said Newton's comments will not prevent her from doing her job as a reporter. 

Newton's comment was widely criticized on social media, with several calling for an apology from the Panthers quarterback. 

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted an alleged statement from Panthers spokesperson Steven Drummond Wednesday evening. 

In 2012, Newton was criticized for calling a female reporter "sweetheart" after a loss vs Washington. 

