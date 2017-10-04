Cam Newton: 'I think it's funny to hear a female talk about routes'

(Photo: Kelsey Riggs/NBC Charlotte, WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cam Newton is once again at the center of controversy for remarks made to the media.

During Wednesday’s availability with the press, Newton said, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes,” when asked a question by Jourdan Rodrigue, a reporter for the Charlotte Observer.

GQ’s Jay Willis tweeted a transcript of Rodrigue’s question, which was focused on the growth of wide receiver Devin Funchess.

Rodrigue said she spoke with Newton after the availability and "it was worse." She said Newton's comments will not prevent her from doing her job as a reporter.

I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

Newton's comment was widely criticized on social media, with several calling for an apology from the Panthers quarterback.

What frustrates me about Cam Newton's comments: He's not joking around with friends, he's being condescending to a reporter doing her job — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 4, 2017 Every female sports reporter has encountered a neanderthal like Cam Newton over the course of her career. They go low. We go high. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 4, 2017 I like Cam Newton and think he's often overly critiqued and criticized. That said, this a really, really bad look. He needs to apologize. https://t.co/zsFtBFnElU — Kevin McCrarey (@KMacMustDie) October 4, 2017 To say that in response to a legitimate question for @JourdanRodrigue is so backwards and disrespectful to her and to women — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 4, 2017 I'll help.



"Wow, that was such a stupid thing for me to say. I sincerely apologize. Won't happen again."



Pretty easy. — Jeremy Igo (@CarolinaHuddle) October 4, 2017

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted an alleged statement from Panthers spokesperson Steven Drummond Wednesday evening.

A statement from #Panthers spokesman @StevenJuston, on Cam Newton’s remarks at today’s press conference pic.twitter.com/pJJ5frtFjx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2017

In 2012, Newton was criticized for calling a female reporter "sweetheart" after a loss vs Washington.

