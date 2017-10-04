Cam Newton: 'I think it's funny to hear a female talk about routes'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cam Newton is once again at the center of controversy for remarks made to the media.
During Wednesday’s availability with the press, Newton said, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes,” when asked a question by Jourdan Rodrigue, a reporter for the Charlotte Observer.
Wondering if anyone can explain to me what is so funny about a “#female talking about routes”🤔🤔🤔 #Panthers #CamNewton #Equality ?! #NFL pic.twitter.com/D7lqMmn1KG— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 4, 2017
GQ’s Jay Willis tweeted a transcript of Rodrigue’s question, which was focused on the growth of wide receiver Devin Funchess.
So Cam Newton said... this today https://t.co/k3kAZGEsOD pic.twitter.com/dyaFqZDFFZ— Jay Willis (@jaywillis) October 4, 2017
Rodrigue said she spoke with Newton after the availability and "it was worse." She said Newton's comments will not prevent her from doing her job as a reporter.
I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017
Newton's comment was widely criticized on social media, with several calling for an apology from the Panthers quarterback.
What frustrates me about Cam Newton's comments: He's not joking around with friends, he's being condescending to a reporter doing her job— Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 4, 2017
Every female sports reporter has encountered a neanderthal like Cam Newton over the course of her career. They go low. We go high.— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 4, 2017
I like Cam Newton and think he's often overly critiqued and criticized. That said, this a really, really bad look. He needs to apologize. https://t.co/zsFtBFnElU— Kevin McCrarey (@KMacMustDie) October 4, 2017
To say that in response to a legitimate question for @JourdanRodrigue is so backwards and disrespectful to her and to women— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 4, 2017
I'll help.— Jeremy Igo (@CarolinaHuddle) October 4, 2017
"Wow, that was such a stupid thing for me to say. I sincerely apologize. Won't happen again."
Pretty easy.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted an alleged statement from Panthers spokesperson Steven Drummond Wednesday evening.
A statement from #Panthers spokesman @StevenJuston, on Cam Newton’s remarks at today’s press conference pic.twitter.com/pJJ5frtFjx— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2017
In 2012, Newton was criticized for calling a female reporter "sweetheart" after a loss vs Washington.
