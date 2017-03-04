Connor Shaw Signs New Contract with Chicago Bears

Connor Shaw (Photo: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)

Chicago, IL (WLTX) - Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw has signed a new one-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

The NFL team confirmed the news Saturday in a brief statement.

Shaw had signed with the Bears last summer after being waived by his original team, the Cleveland Browns. But during a preseason game in August, he broke his leg, and was sidelined for the entire year.

It continued some bad luck that he's had since joining the NFL. He missed all of the previous season with the Browns after suffering a thumb injury, also in the preseason.

Shaw played for the Gamecocks from 2010-2013 and is the winningest quarterback in school history with 27 career victories.

