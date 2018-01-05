Deandre Hopkins Is Named All-Pro For The First Time

Jan 3, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) carries the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

The Associated Press All-Pro NFL teams were revealed today and former Clemson Tiger wideout Deandre Nuke Hopkins was named an All-Pro for the first time in his career. He deserved it too.

Hopkins led the NFL in touchdown catches (13) and targets (174). He also led the league in most catches over 20 yards.

Hopkins finished sixth in receptions and fourth in receiving yards. Even though there were a bunch of different quarterbacks this year for Houston he was the mainstay of the offense.



© 2018 WLTX-TV