Deshaun Watson Getting First Taste Of The NFL

COLUMBIA, SC - A lot of information was thrown at Deshaun Watson this past weekend as the Houston Texans held their rookie mini camp. The camp wrapped up on Sunday.

The Texans traded up to the 12th spot get the national champion quarterback in the Draft. Watson officially signed on Friday and now it's time to put in work.

Houston head coach Bill O'Brien has coached the likes of Tom Brady and believes Watson can be great but he'll have to take advantage of the opportunities in front of him.

"Show up every day and get better. It's as simple as that.," O'Brien said after a press conference on Saturday. "There's always going to be something, whether it's a play call or footwork or some type of decision at the line scrimmage that maybe you made a mistake on the day before or answered a question wrong in a meeting or whatever it is let's fix that. Let's get better every single day. It's a process league, it's about improvement league every single day. "

Number four is competing with veterans Tom Savage and Brandon Weedon for the starting job but for right now it's all about getting adjusted to the NFL game. Watson is learning a whole new system, playbook and scheme from O'Brien. Watson said it's like learning a foreign language.

"It's a whole different terminology. It's like learning Spanish if you don't know Spanish so you got to flip everything you knew before and turn the page and learn something brand new," Watson said.

The former Clemson quarterback isn't rushing into things and knows that it will take time before he can be a day one starter.

"You know you can expect a lot of stuff. You want to be great, you want to be successful, especially early but you know it's a process. It's not going to happen overnight. It's going to take long nights, early mornings to be able to put in the work and get what you need to get in to be successful on the field."

The Texans first preseason game is August 9th against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.

