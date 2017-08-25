Falcons Get Their 1st Look Inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Just one day before the first event in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons got their first look inside the new $1.5 billion stadium.
On Friday, the Falcons had a walkthrough prior to Saturday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. With the exception of Matt Ryan and a couple others, it was most of the team's first look inside their new home.
Here are some of the reactions from the players:
First impression of @MBStadium from @Sack_Religious: WOW. pic.twitter.com/BZfGwwcOBu— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 25, 2017
First impression? @debo can't stop spinning and looking at the @MBStadium halo board. 😂— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 25, 2017
👻- Falcons pic.twitter.com/KjnDcaRFgK
AMAZING = @MBStadium pic.twitter.com/Y4RZ32YN6e— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 25, 2017
We expect to see a lot more of this from #TurboTaylor🚀 in @MBStadium. pic.twitter.com/YwZGymcJpb— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 25, 2017
Never had a chance to see the Georgia dome but the @MBStadium is straight gorgeous 😍😍 hope to see a bunch of 98 jersey this season #riseup— Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) August 25, 2017
Falcons' first look. @MBStadium pic.twitter.com/el2dRP5aTL— Brett Jewkes (@BJewkes) August 25, 2017
There is no place like home... our team saw Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the very first time.@MBStadium | https://t.co/lE7R2HnyOO pic.twitter.com/gaWtd5mahx— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 25, 2017
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs