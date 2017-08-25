Falcons Get Their 1st Look Inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug 15, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; General view of Atlanta Falcons signage during a media tour of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

Just one day before the first event in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons got their first look inside the new $1.5 billion stadium.

On Friday, the Falcons had a walkthrough prior to Saturday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. With the exception of Matt Ryan and a couple others, it was most of the team's first look inside their new home.

Here are some of the reactions from the players:

First impression? @debo can't stop spinning and looking at the @MBStadium halo board. 😂



👻- Falcons pic.twitter.com/KjnDcaRFgK — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 25, 2017

We expect to see a lot more of this from #TurboTaylor🚀 in @MBStadium. pic.twitter.com/YwZGymcJpb — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 25, 2017

Never had a chance to see the Georgia dome but the @MBStadium is straight gorgeous 😍😍 hope to see a bunch of 98 jersey this season #riseup — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) August 25, 2017

So this will be my view tomorrow night at 7pm!! #riseup @atlantafalcons #brotherhood A post shared by Matt Bosher (@mattbosher5) on Aug 25, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

There is no place like home... our team saw Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the very first time.@MBStadium | https://t.co/lE7R2HnyOO pic.twitter.com/gaWtd5mahx — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 25, 2017

