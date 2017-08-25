WLTX
Falcons Get Their 1st Look Inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Atlanta Falcons will play the Cardinals for their preseason home opener at the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alec McQuade, WXIA 11:39 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

Just one day before the first event in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons got their first look inside the new $1.5 billion stadium.

On Friday, the Falcons had a walkthrough prior to Saturday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. With the exception of Matt Ryan and a couple others, it was most of the team's first look inside their new home. 

Here are some of the reactions from the players:

 

