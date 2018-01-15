WLTX
Falcons Player, Fans Troll Saints After Losing to Vikings in Final Seconds

The Falcons' season came to an end on fourth-and-goal after Matt Ryan's pass went through the hands of Julio Jones.

Alec McQuade, WXIA 3:38 PM. EST January 15, 2018

That should help Falcons fans feel a little better.

You've likely seen it by now. Down by 1 point with seconds left in the game, Case Keenum threw a 61 yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 29-24 victory as time expired.

Saints safety Marcus Williams completely whiffed on the tackle, and Diggs had nothing but green grass in front of him to take his team to the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles eliminated the Falcons on Saturday. But defensive end and rookie Takk McKinley was already feeling better after watching their biggest rival lose.

Other Falcons players reacted on social media.

And there was plenty of trolling from Falcons fans who know the feeling of defeat all too well.

© 2018 WXIA-TV


