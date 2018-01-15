Falcons Player, Fans Troll Saints After Losing to Vikings in Final Seconds

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 14: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Minnesota Vikings scores a touchdown as time expires against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie Squire, 2018 Getty Images)

That should help Falcons fans feel a little better.

You've likely seen it by now. Down by 1 point with seconds left in the game, Case Keenum threw a 61 yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 29-24 victory as time expired.

Saints safety Marcus Williams completely whiffed on the tackle, and Diggs had nothing but green grass in front of him to take his team to the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles eliminated the Falcons on Saturday. But defensive end and rookie Takk McKinley was already feeling better after watching their biggest rival lose.

When you get eliminated from the playoffs... but you see the Aints get eliminated 💀🤷🏿‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/iHHKyXkaYK — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) January 15, 2018

Other Falcons players reacted on social media.

That play look like a madden glitch.. — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) January 15, 2018

Wow. — Vic Beasley (@VicBeasley3) January 15, 2018

And there was plenty of trolling from Falcons fans who know the feeling of defeat all too well.

A miserable weekend for Falcons fans but this takes the edge off a little bit. pic.twitter.com/pJSPsOnMTF — Matt Chernoff (@RealMattlanta) January 15, 2018

Saint fans been killin the Falcons for losing to a backup quarterback and then they go lose to a 3rd string quarterback 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — BOSS 🐗 Mencho (@HELLonDAscale) January 15, 2018

I present this video of a house full of petty Falcons fans without comment pic.twitter.com/9OwcTq7j3L — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) January 15, 2018

I speak for all Falcons Fans when I say this....🗣 #WhoDat pic.twitter.com/LScmZa1VXJ — Des Stegall (@Got_Des) January 15, 2018

