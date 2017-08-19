Former Citadel And SCSU Bulldog Signs With Tampa Bay

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - A former Sumter stand out is back in the NFL. Mariel Cooper signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. Cooper was a star defensive back for South Carolina State and the Citadel Bulldogs during his college career.

He went undrafted in 2015 but was in camp with the Washington Redskins last fall and was profiled on the NFL Network's show "Undrafted" last October.

Cooper joins fellow Palmetto State stars Adam Humphries and Tavaris Barnes of Clemson, USC's Isaiah Johnson and North, South Carolina native Freddie Martino in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs have two preseason games left. Saturday they face the Browns.

