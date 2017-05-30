May 12, 2017; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Dylan Thompson (5) walks off the field after practice during rookie camp at the team's practice facility in Thousand Oaks. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

COLUMBIA, SC - Former Gamecock quarterback Dylan Thompson is headed to LA. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams today. He tried out for the Rams earlier this month and this is his second time joining the team.

Last year he was in Rams training camp and the preseason before being cut. He was also on the 49ers practice squad in 2015.

Jared Goff, Sean Mannion and now Thompson are the three quarterbacks for LA.

The Rams host the Cowboys on August 12 for their first preseason game.

