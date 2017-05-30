Jadeveon Clowney Ranked Top 50 In The NFL

Jan 7, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) in action against the Oakland Raiders during the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

COLUMBIA, SC - Former Gamecock star Jadeveon Clowney is already ranked as one of the best in the NFL. Today he was named number 49 in the NFL's top 100 list. The NFL top 100 is voted on by NFL players.

The three year pro is coming off a pro bowl season last year Clowney played 14 games and recorded six sacks-both career highs.

Clowney and the Texans will be in Charlotte taking on the Panthers on August 9th for their preseason opener.

