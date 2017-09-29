Kentucky bar to host NFL jersey burning party

ARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers jerseys are displayed inside the Pro Shop at Cowboys Stadium before Super Bowl XLV on February 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie Squire, 2011 Getty Images)

WILDER, KY - A northern Kentucky bar is taking a stance on the NFL protests this weekend.

Top 10 Sports Bar in Wilder, Kentucky, just south of Cincinnati, is hosting an NFL jersey burning party this Sunday.

According to a Facebook post on the bar's page, "The patrons of the Top 10 Sports Bar are extremely patriotic, and like MOST Americans, have HAD ENOUGH of the disrespect the NFL has shown our beloved American flag and our National Anthem!"

The post also says, "All patriotic citizens are encouraged to attend."

Patrons who burn a jersey or NFL item can win prizes and will receive drink specials at the bar, which is also encouraging fans to wear "Patriotic Apparel," according to the Facebook post.

According to the event created on the bar's Facebook page, six people say they are going an 19 have labeled themselves as "Interested."

Last weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals participated in league-wide protests by linking arms during the national anthem.

