Panthers finalize 53-man roster for 2017, for now

(PANTHERS WIRE) -- The Carolina Panthers have reached the magical number 53 to finalize their roster for the season, although expect changes to be made to several positions, as well as players to be signed as backups from other teams.

There are still a couple of questions to be answered, but here is the Panthers’ roster as it stands on Saturday afternoon.

Notes

It’s notable that both kickers, veteran Grahamo Gano and 7th round rookie Harrison Butker, stuck around onto the 53-man roster. It’s been reported that both are on the market, and we will likely see a change at that position shortly.

Also, a notable lack of players is at both guard and backup strong safety. It’s a strong possibility that we could see an addition at either position, and a subtraction elsewhere.

Backup quarterback Joe Webb was released, leaving the team with two quarterbacks for the first time in five years. It’s also worth mentioning that by releasing him, the majority of the money on his contract was waived. It would not be surprising to see him return due to this.

The team kept seven linebackers, as expected in the final depth projection. It’s possible that an addition to another position would bring the team down to six, in the future.

