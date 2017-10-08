Peyton Manning Honored this Weekend in Indianapolis

A statue was unveiled in front of Lucas Oil Stadium to honor Manning and his accomplishments with the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo: Custom)

After 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, a Peyton Manning statue was unveiled on Saturday in front of Lucas Oil Stadium.

"There's not a day that goes by that I'm not thankful for our friendship and what he's meant to this city and to this state," said Colts owner Jim Irsay during the ceremony.

Manning threw for 54,828 yards, 399 touchdowns, won 4 MVPs as well as Super Bowl XLI during his time in Indianapolis.

"I am deeply, deeply humbled by the remarkable honor that the Colts family has bestowed upon me, retiring my number and inducting me into the legendary Colts Ring of Honor," said an emotional Manning in front of Lucas Oil Stadium.

"Thank you Indianapolis, thank you Indiana. I am proud to have been a citizen of this town, and as I told the world a year and a half ago, I will always be a Colt."

Manning will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor on Sunday, as well as having his jersey retired.

