SC State's Javarius Leamon Lands Jets Deal

COLUMBIA, SC - Palmetto State athletes continue to acquire NFL contracts after the draft and South Carolina' State's Javarius Leamon joins the fray.

The 6'7, 332 pound offensive lineman reached an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Jets over the weekend.

Leamon, a Woodruff, SC native, was named STATS FCS I-AA All-American for the SC State Bulldogs this past season after anchoring an offensive line that only gave up 12 sacks which was ranked second in the MEAC.

The Bulldog offensive lineman was also an All-MEAC selections that past two seasons and earned his degree in Family Consumer Science/Business.

Leamon joins a Jets roster that includes 7 players who played college football in South Carolina. Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett was the Jets fifth round pick.

Leamon may get the chance to play against some former South Carolina State Bulldogs Antonio Hamilton and Jalen "Scoot" Simmons this season.

In week two the Jets visit the Raiders where Hamilton plays at cornerback. Then in week 12 the Jets host the Carolina Panthers where Simmons plays running back.

