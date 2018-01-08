Stephen Curry Wants Ownership Stake in Hometown Panthers

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - As a longtime fan of the Carolina Panthers, Stephen Curry is absolutely interested in having an ownership stake in the team.



He reminds everyone his day job is as a star of the Golden State Warriors , so he wouldn't be the kind of hands-on owner flying cross-country each week to attend major meetings. But the two-time MVP has people helping him explore options to buy into the franchise, which Jerry Richardson announced he would sell while he is under investigation for sexual and racial misconduct in the workplace.



"It's a pretty interesting opportunity," Curry said after Monday's shootaround. "I've had conversations with plenty of people about the right way to go about it and kind of the different approaches I could personally take. Obviously I have a day job but I've got people that are plugged in and trying to see how to make that happen."



