StubHub stops listing Cowboys-Texans tickets after price hikes; will donate profits

Online ticket exchange StubHub has removed all listings for Thursday’s preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium after buyers tried to make a profit by buying and reselling their tickets.

Tickets to the game, which was moved to Arlington from flooded Houston, went on sale at 6 p.m. Tuesday, priced at $25. By Tuesday night, some tickets were listed on StubHub for more than double the cost -- and some hiked the price nearly tenfold.

Zero tickets were listed Wednesday morning.

“Given the charitable nature of this event we will not be allowing ticket sales,” reads a message on StubHub’s site.

100 percent of the profits from through sales made before the decision will be donated to Harvey relief, the ticket outlet wrote on Twitter.

With further consideration, StubHub has decided to not allow listings for the Cowboys/Texans game and will donate 100% of the profits. — StubHub (@StubHub) August 30, 2017

It was announced Monday that the preseason finale would officially be moved to AT&T Stadium. On Tuesday, the Texans announced that all game proceeds -- ticket sales, parking and concessions -- will go toward Harvey relief.

The Texans have been in North Texas since flying here after a preseason game in New Orleans last Saturday.

The Cowboys opened their doors to the Texans in Frisco, too. The Texans practiced at the Cowboys’ team headquarters at The Star on Monday and Tuesday.

