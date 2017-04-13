Super Bowl LIII to be Played in Atlanta on February 3, 2019

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, under construction in downtown Atlanta (Photo: WXIA)

On Thursday, the NFL formally announced the date of Super Bowl LIII -- to be played in Atlanta's new Mercedes-Benz Stadium: February 3, 2019.

“We are excited to officially have the date for Super Bowl LIII from the NFL,” said Dan Corso, President of the Atlanta Sports Council and Chairman of the Metro Atlanta Host Committee. “Atlanta’s preparations are well under way as we get ready to showcase the city to the rest of the sporting world.”

Atlanta was awarded the Super Bowl at the NFL Owners Meeting in Charlotte on May 24, 2016.

Super Bowl LIII marks the third time Atlanta is hosting the Super Bowl with both earlier events being held in the Georgia Dome: Super Bowl XXVIII on January 30, 1994 (Dallas v. Buffalo) and Super Bowl XXXIV on January 30, 2000 (St. Louis v. Tennessee).

Annually, the Super Bowl is the most-watched television event according to Nielsen. NBC's broadcast of Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks on February 1, 2015, with 115.2 million viewers marks the single most-watched network television broadcast of all time.

Out of the 20 most-watched programs of all-time, Super Bowl broadcasts mark 19 of them (the other program is the final episode of M*A*S*H from February 1983, in 9th place).

