Eagles Fan Receives Two Tickets to the Super Bowl Following Post-Wisdom Teeth Surgery Rant

(WTLV) - Sometimes, embarrassing moments can lead to special opportunities.

Haley Parks recently had her wisdom teeth taken out, so her parents decided to film her while she recovered from undergoing anesthesia.

Haley is a big Philadelphia Eagles fan. With her team set to play in the Super Bowl this weekend, the topic came up during her medicated rant.

The video went viral and the Eagles took notice. Haley has been offered two tickets by the organization.

Now she will get to root on her "brothers" in the big game!

