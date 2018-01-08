P!NK to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl 52

Stock Image (Photo: Kevin Winter-Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - She was already coming for a Super Bowl week gig anyway, so why not throw in a National Anthem?

The NFL announced Monday that power pop princess P!NK will sing the anthem live on NBC prior to the big game. She joins a list of esteemed performers who have been honored in recent years that includes Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, Renée Fleming, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston, Harry Connick, Jr., Garth Brooks, Natalie Cole, Vanessa Williams, Luther Vandross, Cher, Faith Hill, Mariah Carey, Dixie Chicks, Beyoncé Knowles, Christina Aguilera.

P!NK was already booked to be in the Twin Cities February 2 for a show at Nomadic Live!, the venue that has been created in the old Minneapolis Armory. The American singer, songwriter and actress has released seven studio albums, one greatest hits album, sold over 50 million albums equivalents, over 75 million singles, over 2.4 million DVDs worldwide and has had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1).

