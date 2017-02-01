President George H.W. Bush to participate in coin toss at Super Bowl LI

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush waves during the game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on December 1, 2013. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush will be participating in the coin toss Sunday at Super Bowl LI.

The announcement was made during a press conference with Roger Goodell Wednesday and confirmed by the family's spokesman.

The former president was discharged from the hospital Monday following treatment for pneumonia. Mrs. Bush was also treated at Houston Methodist during her husband's stay for bronchitis.

Pres/Mrs @GeorgeHWBush are honored by @NFL Commissioner Goddell's kind invite to flip the coin b4 #SuperBowl, and are looking forward to it. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) February 1,2017

