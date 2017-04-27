The 2017 NFL Draft Starts Thursday

PHILADELPHIA - Thursday marks the start of the 2017 NFL Draft.
The 82nd annual draft will take place in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art at Eakins Oval.
Philadelphia is the third city in four years to host the event. Chicago hosted the last two drafts, and New York hosted it in the 50 years prior.
Here’s what you need to know about this year’s draft:
How can I watch the draft?
Round one is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET Thursday on ESPN and the NFL Network.
Rounds two and three start at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and the NFL Network. Coverage moves to ESPN 2 at 8 p.m. Friday.
The draft finishes Saturday with rounds four through seven starting at noon ET on ESPN and the NFL Network.
Trey Wingo will anchor the first night of the draft for ESPN. He replaces Chris Berman, who has hosted the draft for ESPN since 1987.
Who will get drafted with the No. 1 overall pick?
Most draft experts have Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett going to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 1 overall pick. However, the Browns are also considering North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
According to OddsShark, Trubisky is expected to be the first quarterback taken this year’s draft over Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer.
Other than Garrett, which SEC player will get selected highest?
LSU safety Jamal Adams or LSU running back Leonard Fournette are both projected as top 10 picks.
Alabama could have multiple players selected in the first round in defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, tight end O.J. Howard, linebacker Reuben Foster and offensive lineman Cam Robinson.
Some mock drafts also have Barnett and Missouri’s Charles Harris as first round picks.
The SEC had eight players selected in the first round in 2016.
In 2013, the SEC set a record with 12 picks in the first round. The ACC had 12 players drafted in the first round in 2006.
👀 👀— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 21, 2017
1 Week.
NFL Draft.
Most Players Drafted by Conference:
16: SEC
15: SEC
14: SEC
13: SEC
12: SEC
11: SEC
10: SEC
09: SEC
08: SEC
07: SEC
What is the draft order for the first round?
Here’s the order for the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft as of 5 a.m. Thursday.
1. Cleveland Browns
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. Chicago Bears
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)
6. New York Jets
7. Los Angeles Chargers
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Cincinnati Bengals
10. Buffalo Bills
11. New Orleans Saints
12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)
13. Arizona Cardinals
14. Philadelphia Eagles (Minnesota Vikings)
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Washington Redskins
18. Tennessee Titans
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Detroit Lions
22. Miami Dolphins
23. New York Giants
24. Oakland Raiders
25. Houston Texans
26. Seattle Seahawks
27. Kansas City Chiefs
28. Dallas Cowboys
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
31. Atlanta Falcons
32. New Orleans Saints (from New England Patriots)
