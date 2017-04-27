The 2017 NFL Draft Starts Thursday

A detail of the video board and stage during the 2012 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York on April 26, 2012. (Photo: Chris Chambers, Getty Images, 2012 Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - Thursday marks the start of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The 82nd annual draft will take place in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art at Eakins Oval.

Philadelphia is the third city in four years to host the event. Chicago hosted the last two drafts, and New York hosted it in the 50 years prior.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s draft:

How can I watch the draft?

Round one is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET Thursday on ESPN and the NFL Network.

Rounds two and three start at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and the NFL Network. Coverage moves to ESPN 2 at 8 p.m. Friday.

The draft finishes Saturday with rounds four through seven starting at noon ET on ESPN and the NFL Network.

Trey Wingo will anchor the first night of the draft for ESPN. He replaces Chris Berman, who has hosted the draft for ESPN since 1987.

What’s at stake for the University of Tennessee?

Who will get drafted with the No. 1 overall pick?

Most draft experts have Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett going to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 1 overall pick. However, the Browns are also considering North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

According to OddsShark, Trubisky is expected to be the first quarterback taken this year’s draft over Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer.

Other than Garrett, which SEC player will get selected highest?

LSU safety Jamal Adams or LSU running back Leonard Fournette are both projected as top 10 picks.

Alabama could have multiple players selected in the first round in defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, tight end O.J. Howard, linebacker Reuben Foster and offensive lineman Cam Robinson.

Some mock drafts also have Barnett and Missouri’s Charles Harris as first round picks.

The SEC had eight players selected in the first round in 2016.

In 2013, the SEC set a record with 12 picks in the first round. The ACC had 12 players drafted in the first round in 2006.

👀 👀



1 Week.

NFL Draft.



Most Players Drafted by Conference:

16: SEC

15: SEC

14: SEC

13: SEC

12: SEC

11: SEC

10: SEC

09: SEC

08: SEC

07: SEC — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 21, 2017

What is the draft order for the first round?

Here’s the order for the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft as of 5 a.m. Thursday.

1. Cleveland Browns

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Chicago Bears

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)

6. New York Jets

7. Los Angeles Chargers

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Buffalo Bills

11. New Orleans Saints

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)

13. Arizona Cardinals

14. Philadelphia Eagles (Minnesota Vikings)

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Washington Redskins

18. Tennessee Titans

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Detroit Lions

22. Miami Dolphins

23. New York Giants

24. Oakland Raiders

25. Houston Texans

26. Seattle Seahawks

27. Kansas City Chiefs

28. Dallas Cowboys

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

31. Atlanta Falcons

32. New Orleans Saints (from New England Patriots)

