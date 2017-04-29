Tyler Renew Going To The Falcons

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Ben Lippen product and former Citadel running back Tyler Renew is going to the NFL. Saturday night after the draft he reached a undrafted free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Renew finished his career at the Citadel 5th all time in rushing yards and rush attempts and is 10th in all purpose yards.

If he makes the team he'll just a few hours drive away from the Midlands on Sundays.

Excited to say that I will be going to play football for the Atlanta Falcons #NFLDraft #Underdog… https://t.co/ydbd9v6PeL — Tyler Renew (@tylerrenew) April 29, 2017

