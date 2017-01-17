USC Product Darian Stewart Makes Pro Bowl

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

Former Gamecock Darian Stewart is headed to the NFL Pro Bowl. Stewart replaces Kansas City safety Eric Berry for the Jan 29 game.

Stewart made 68 tackles to go along with 3 picks and pass breakups. This is the first pro bowl for him.

Houston Texans defensive end and fellow former Jadeveon Clowney will miss his first pro bowl due to elbow and wrist injuries.

Mike Tolbert out of Coastal Carolina also made the Pro Bowl for the Panthers.

(© 2017 WLTX)