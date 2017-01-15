USC's Jared Cook Clutch In Green Bay Playoff Win

ARLNGTON, Texas (AP) - The first major upset of the NFL playoffs has occurred and the victims are the Dallas Cowboys, the top seed in the NFC. The Green Bay Packers stunned Dallas 34-31. The Cowboys have won just two playoff games since 1996.
Mason Crosby boomed a 51-yard field goal at the final gun to send the Packers to the NFC title game against Atlanta. Crosby had hit a 56-yarder with 1:33 left before the Cowboys tied it. The big play in Green Bay's game-winning drive was a 35-yard completion from Aaron Rodgers to Jared Cook on a third-and-20 situation.
Rodgers threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns as the 12-6 Packers won their eighth straight. The Cowboys finished 13-4.
The Packers will visit Atlanta in Rodgers' third NFC title game.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs