USC's Jared Cook Clutch In Green Bay Playoff Win

Jan 15, 2017;Arlington,TX,USA;Green Bay tight end Jared Coo (88) makes a catch against Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium.

ARLNGTON, Texas (AP) - The first major upset of the NFL playoffs has occurred and the victims are the Dallas Cowboys, the top seed in the NFC. The Green Bay Packers stunned Dallas 34-31. The Cowboys have won just two playoff games since 1996.

Mason Crosby boomed a 51-yard field goal at the final gun to send the Packers to the NFC title game against Atlanta. Crosby had hit a 56-yarder with 1:33 left before the Cowboys tied it. The big play in Green Bay's game-winning drive was a 35-yard completion from Aaron Rodgers to Jared Cook on a third-and-20 situation.

Rodgers threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns as the 12-6 Packers won their eighth straight. The Cowboys finished 13-4.

The Packers will visit Atlanta in Rodgers' third NFC title game.

