WLTX
Close

Vic Beasley To Sit With Hamstring Injury

Joe Cook, wltx 10:26 PM. EDT September 18, 2017

ATLANTA, GA - Former Clemson Tiger Vic Beasley will miss some time for the Falcons. Reports came out today that the defensive end could miss up to a month of action due to a slight hamstring tear.
 
Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he'll be out on a week to week basis.
 
Beasley had two tackles and a sack-fumble that turned into a touchdown for Atlanta in their 34-23 win over Green Bay on Sunday night.
 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories