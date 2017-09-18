Vic Beasley To Sit With Hamstring Injury

ATLANTA, GA - Former Clemson Tiger Vic Beasley will miss some time for the Falcons. Reports came out today that the defensive end could miss up to a month of action due to a slight hamstring tear.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he'll be out on a week to week basis.
Beasley had two tackles and a sack-fumble that turned into a touchdown for Atlanta in their 34-23 win over Green Bay on Sunday night.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs