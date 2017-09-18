Vic Beasley To Sit With Hamstring Injury

Jul 27, 2017; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley (44) talks to team mates on the field during training camp at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

ATLANTA, GA - Former Clemson Tiger Vic Beasley will miss some time for the Falcons. Reports came out today that the defensive end could miss up to a month of action due to a slight hamstring tear.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he'll be out on a week to week basis.

Beasley had two tackles and a sack-fumble that turned into a touchdown for Atlanta in their 34-23 win over Green Bay on Sunday night.

