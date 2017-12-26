WATCH: Cam Newton's Son Shows Off Dance Moves

Photo via Kelsey Riggs/NBC Charlotte. (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cam Newton's son, Chosen, was in a festive mood Sunday.

Sunday was not only Christmas Eve, but it was also the Panthers quarterback's son's second birthday.

When it's your birthday and you get to do what you want #chosen #hbdchosen pic.twitter.com/5ck51V222h — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) December 24, 2017

After Cam Newton helped the Carolina Panthers defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22-19, the team shared a video of Chosen busting out a couple of moves in the team's locker room.

He’s just like his daddy‼️ pic.twitter.com/78n7tv3OKd — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 24, 2017

It appears 2-year-old Chosen has been watching his father dance in the end zone over the course of this season.

