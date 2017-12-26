WLTX
WATCH: Cam Newton's Son Shows Off Dance Moves

KJ Hiramoto , WCNC 11:36 AM. EST December 26, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cam Newton's son, Chosen, was in a festive mood Sunday.

Sunday was not only Christmas Eve, but it was also the Panthers quarterback's son's second birthday.

After Cam Newton helped the Carolina Panthers defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22-19, the team shared a video of Chosen busting out a couple of moves in the team's locker room.

It appears 2-year-old Chosen has been watching his father dance in the end zone over the course of this season.

