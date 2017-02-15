Nine Tigers Invited To NFL Combine

Former News19 Player of the Week Jadar Johnson is one of nine Clemson players who are invited to the NFL Combine. (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

A school record nine Clemson players have been invited to the NFL Combiine at Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis with two Orangeburg County products on the list.

Jadar Johnson and Mike Williams capped off their Clemson careers in Tampa with a national championship and now the two will be looking to improve their draft stock.

Williams, a Lake Marion graduate, is a First-Team All-ACC receiver who could very well be the first player taken at his position.

Johnson is a First Team All-ACC safety who unlike Williams, was only moderately recruited coming out of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

But the former News19 Player of the Week flourished in his senior season and now he will have a chance to show the NFL scouts and coaches first hand what he can bring to an NFL organization.



The other seven Tigers who were invited were the ones you expect - QB Deshaun Watson, RB Wayne Gallman, LB Ben Boulware, TE Jordan Leggett, WR Artavis Scott, CB Cordrea Tankersley and DL Carlos Watkins.

The NFL Combine runs from Feb. 28 to March 6.

