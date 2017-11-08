No Ill Will Towards Florida

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp looks on during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida Gators defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 20-7. (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

For the second week in a row, Will Muschamp will face a former school.

After his first game as a head coach at Sanford Stadium, where he played in the early 90s,. Muschamp will now turn his attention to Florida. He was the Gators head coach for four seasons before being fired following the 2014 season.

At the time of his dismissal, Muschamp bluntly said he "didn't win enough games". He wasn't bitter at being fired and as he prepares to face Florida this Saturday, there is no bitterness towards the way his tenure ended.

"I will always have an affection for Florida," Muschamp said.

"I had a wonderful experience there, regardless of how things ended,' Muschamp said.

"I don’t look at things that way. I had a great opportunity, it’s a wonderful university, they have a lot of great people there and I have the same feelings for LSU, Texas, Auburn, and everywhere else I’ve worked. And, so, that won’t change."

Kickoff with the Gators is set for shortly after 12 pm. The game will be broadcast on CBS with pre-game coverage on News19 set for 11 a.m.

