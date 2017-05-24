Old Dominion Officially Hires Nikki McCray-Penson

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Nikki McCray-Penson is ready to run her own program.

The former Tennessee star who has been on Dawn Staley's staff at USC since 2008 will be introduced next Wednesday as the new head women's basketball coach at Old Dominion University.

McCray-Penson was a two-time SEC Player of the Year at Tennessee before a successful 11-year professional career in the WNBA and the ABL.

A two-time Olympic gold medalist, she started her coaching career at Western Kentucky from 2006-2008 before coming to USC. The athletics director at WKU during her tenure was Dr. Wood Selig who is now the AD at Old Dominion.

“I was fortunate to work with Coach McCray for several years when she first entered the intercollegiate coaching ranks,” Dr. Selig said in a statement.

"Nikki brought the same energy, passion and perfection to coaching that personified her playing days and it was obvious she would enjoy similar success coaching as she experienced playing. After nine highly prosperous years at South Carolina, culminating in the national championship last month, Coach McCray has positioned herself perfectly for the next step in her coaching career. I am thrilled that Nikki has elected to take the next step in her ultra-successful basketball career as Old Dominion's head women's basketball coach."

“I am positive our current and future student-athletes will benefit tremendously on and off the court from Nikki's playing and coaching experiences, both of which have been at the highest levels in the world for women's basketball. I am convinced our fans will embrace and welcome Coach McCray's outgoing and affable personality. Coach McCray represents the perfect fit for all of Lady Monarch basketball: our student-athletes, Lady Monarch alumnae, basketball fans, and our entire Hampton Road's community.”

For the newest coach of the Lady Monarchs, she is ready to be the one calling the shots courtside.

“Although this may be my first head coaching job, I have the comfort and wisdom gathered through my career around incredible head coaches,” McCray-Penson said in a statement.

“From playing for Pat Summitt at Tennessee and amazing USA Basketball coaches, to being alongside Mary Cowles at Western Kentucky and Dawn Staley for the last nine years at South Carolina, I am confident that they have prepared me for what lies ahead. I will take everything I have learned from them, mold it with my core values and pour it into building this program.”

No doubt, McCray-Penson's hiring will generate a lot of excitement in the ODU community after being a part of the first national championship for the USC women's basketball program.

Staley sent out a congratulatory tweet saying "Truly happy for @NikkiMccray15 & the future of @ODUWBB...proud in advance of what she'll accomplish. G-nation stand up for 1 of our own!"

