All the Olympic medals Team USA has won in PyeongChang

Gold medalist Chloe Kim of the United States poses during the medal ceremony for the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Medal Plaza on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

With the 2018 Winter Games in full swing, several American athletes have already wound up on the medals podium in PyeongChang.

Here are the members of Team USA bringing medals home so far:

Chloe Kim won gold in the women's snowboard halfpipe

Arielle Gold won bronze in the women's snowboard halfpipe

USA's bronze medallist Arielle Gold (Photo: Getty Images)

Team USA took bronze in the figure skating team event

The USA team who won bronze pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event at the Pyeongchang Medals Plaza during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 12, 2018. (Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Chris Mazdzer took silver in the men's singles luge

Silver medalist Chris Mazdzer of the United States poses during the medal ceremony for the Luge Men's Singles at Medal Plaza on February 12, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Jamie Anderson won gold in the women's snowboard slopestyle

USA's gold medallist Jamie Anderson poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's snowboard slopestyle at the Pyeongchang Medals Plaza during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 12, 2018. (Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Red Gerard won gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle

Canada's silver medallist Max Parrot, USA's gold medallist Redmond Gerard and Canada's bronze medallist Mark McMorris pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the snowboard Men's Slopestyle at the Pyeongchang Medals Plaza on February 11, 2018 (Photo: JAVIER SORIANO, This content is subject to copyright.)

