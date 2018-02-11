Bring on Beyoncé: Figure Skaters Allowed to Do Something Never Allowed Before at These Olympics

FEBRUARY 11: Mae Berenice Meite of France competes in the Figure Skating Team Event – Ladies’ Short Program on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Photo: Maddie Meyer, 2018 Getty Images)

If you’re an avid viewer of figure skating, you probably noticed the difference this year.

The performances are still incredible, and can still leave you speechless. But the difference this year is something you can put into words.

Lyrics, to be exact.

The 2018 Winter Olympics are the first Olympic games to allow lyrics in figure skating music, according to NBC Olympics.

So far, it hasn't disappointed.

We heard Beyoncé's "Halo," and "Run the World (Girls)" on Saturday. French figure skater Maé Bérénice Méité did fall during her performance, but as the NBC commentator hilariously said, "Whenever you bring Beyoncé to the Olympics, it helps."

Another performance that got a lot of reaction was Germany’s Paul Fentz's performance to a Jazz rendition of Oasis' "Wonderwall."

I’M SORRY THERE’S A JAZZ VERSION OF WONDERWALL !?? Is there no hope for humanity pic.twitter.com/jZdc6TCUkY — gillian (@brotatoee) February 9, 2018

Play this version of Wonderwall in the lobby of my funeral. — Jesse Marshall (@jmarshfof) February 9, 2018

The competition continues Sunday night at 7pm ET on NBC and streaming here.

