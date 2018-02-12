WLTX
Dutch mock Katie Couric's comments about speedskating

TOM SCHAD | USA TODAY , TEGNA 12:05 AM. EST February 13, 2018

Katie Couric might want to visit Amsterdam sometime.

The broadcaster is drawing criticism on social media after her unusual reasoning for the Netherlands' success in speedskating over the years. Couric, who co-anchored NBC's coverage of Friday's Olympic opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, said that the Dutch rely on skating as a form of transportation in their capital city, which sits at sea level.

"As you all know, it has lots of canals that can freeze in the winter," Couric said, "so for as long as those canals have existed, the Dutch have skated on them to get from place to place, to race each other and also to have fun."

On social media, the Dutch answers were unanimous: Yeah, not so much.

 

 

Couric's comment was not the only misstep in NBC's opening ceremony coverage. The network apologized over the weekend for analyst Joshua Cooper Ramo's on-air remark that "every Korean will tell you that Japan is a cultural and technical and economic example that has been so important to their own transformation." Japan occupied Korea for four decades. NBC later fired Ramo.

