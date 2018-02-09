Here's what you missed Feb. 9 at the Winter Olympics

Team USA athletes are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The games have officially begun. Here's the latest from Friday's events in PyeongChang.

Opening Ceremony marks official start

Even though athletes began competing Thursday, the games officially kicked off on Friday with the Opening Ceremony.

Team USA marched in matching flag-themed Ralph Lauren ensembles, complete with sturdy brown boots and fringed leather gloves.

Leading Team USA was luger Erin Hamlin. Her selection as flag bearer caused a bit of controversy after fellow American athlete Shani Davis tweeted his criticism of the selection process. He and Hamlin were tied in votes for the role, but Hamlin ultimately won a deciding coin toss.

Another noteworthy moment came when everyone’s favorite Tongan flag-bearer, Pita Taufatofua, ditched his shirt and slicked on the coconut oil for a second time despite freezing temps. A photo of shirtless Taufatofua originally went viral during the 2016 Olympics. Read his story here.

Two Koreas march as one

Closing out the ceremony in an unlikely show of unity, North and South Korea marched together under the same flag. They carried a blue and white "Unified Korea" flag.

North Korea's ice hockey player Hwang Chung Gum and South Korea's bobsledder Won Yun-jong served as flag-bearers.

It was an impressive show of unity for the two countries embroiled in political turmoil.

Unified Korea's flagbearers (North Korea's ice hockey player) Hwang Chung Gum (L) and (South Korea's bobsledder) Won Yun-jong (R) lead the Unified Korea's delegation. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. curlers continue losing streak

Sibling duo Becca and Matt Hamilton returned to the ice Friday in their fifth round robin curling game. After winning their very first match to Russia, they fell into a losing streak, suffering defeats to Canada, Switzerland and South Korea.

Becca Hamilton and Matt Hamilton of the United States deliver a stone against Kijeong Lee and Hyeji Jang of Korea during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Friday they lost again to China by a score of 4-6, all but eliminating them from the semifinals.

They'll still play two games against Norway and Finland this weekend.

Team USA men qualify in slopestyle snowboarding

Eighteen-year-old Chris Corning made his Olympic debut in men's slopestyle snowboarding qualifying rounds.



Chris Corning of the United States competes during the Men's Slopestyle qualification on day one of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

He came in ninth place and will move on to the finals. As of 11 p.m. EST/8 p.m. PST, also qualifying from the U.S. was Ryan Stassel.

Stay with us for continued coverage throughout the Olympic Games.

