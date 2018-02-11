Jamie Anderson wins her second Olympic gold in women's snowboard slopestyle

Jamie Anderson of the United States competes in the Snowboard Ladies' Slopestyle Final on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 12, 2018. (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Jamie Anderson is golden again.

Four years after she won gold in snowboard slopestyle’s debut in the Games, Anderson claimed another here in Pyeongchang. With strong winds gusting throughout the competition, Anderson took the lead on her first run with a score of 83.00 and it was enough. Laurie Blouin of Canada won silver and Finland's Enni Rukajarvi took bronze.

Anderson took the second run even though she didn't need it to win and fell on a jump.

Due to high winds Sunday, the event was delayed a day and cut down from its typical format, which is a two-run qualifier that narrows the field to 12 for a three-run final. Officials decided to hold a two-run final on Monday morning.

Long the queen of slopestyle with 12 X Games medals in the event, including five gold, the Tahoe native continued to add to her legacy.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM