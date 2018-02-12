WLTX
Olympic Japanese speedskater has positive doping test, report says

Martin Rogers, USA TODAY Sports , TEGNA 1:26 PM. EST February 12, 2018

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - The first positive doping test of the Winter Olympics was reported in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with Japanese short-track speedskater Kei Saito named as the culprit.

Japanese agency Kyodo News revealed that Saito, who is yet to compete at Pyeongchang, had tested positive for an unnamed banned substance and would be excluded from the short-track program.

The Japanese Olympic Committee was planning to host a news conference to announce Saito’s positive test on Tuesday morning, according to the agency.

