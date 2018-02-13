Olympics Feb 13: Figure skating starts with individual event, men's halfpipe finals

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim of the United States compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Pairs Free Skating during the Figure Skating on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games (Photo: (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images), 2018 Getty Images)

Individual event for figure skating begins with the pairs short program

8:00PM ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Now that the team event in figure skating has concluded, Team USA's figure skaters will begin their individual competitions. The U.S. has one duo competing in the pairs skating events: Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim. The married couple had powerful skates in the team event that helped the U.S. nab a bronze medal.

Shaun White takes the lead heading into men's halfpipe finals

8:00pm ET / 5pm PT | Watch on NBC

Shaun White lived up to his name Monday night when he scored a 98.50 after his two runs during the men's halfpipe qualifiers. He's currently in the lead heading into the finals and will be competing alongside Team USA's Ben Ferguson, Chase Josey and Jake Pates, who also qualified.

Men's 1500m Speed Skating

3pm ET / 12pm PT | Watch on NBC

Speed skating continues with the men's 1500m event. The Dutch have already won six of the nine speed skating medals up for grabs. Team USA's Joey Mantia has a good chance of winning the US's first speed skating medal in PyeongChang. Shani Davis is another one to watch, with two silver medals in this event already from Turin and Vancouver.

Women's luge continues with final runs

3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Watch Erin Hamlin continue her quest for gold in the final runs of women's singles luge after coming in fifth place during the qualifiers. So far Germany is dominating the top spots with Natalie Geisenberger and Dajana Eitberger in first and second place. Canada's Alex Gough heads into the finals in third place.

Mikaela Shiffrin races to defend her medal in women's slalom

8:00PM ET/ 12:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

After a couple of changes to the skiing schedule due to dangerous winds on the slopes, Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin will compete to defend her title in women's slalom. There are high expectations going into this run as slalom is known to be her forte.

