Former skating legends Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski returned to the rink to provide commentary for the 2018 games in PyeongChang-- but not everyone was happy about it.

On Thursday night, the two discussed the men's team skate short program on national television. While some of the skaters succumbed to first-round jitters in a few dramatic falls, the internet had more to say about Lipinski and Weir's commentary.

Fans particularly didn't like the pair's criticism of American newbie Nathan Chen. The two-time national champ didn't do as well as expected, coming in fourth overall-- but many felt Lipinski and Weir were overly hard on him.

#Olympics So annoyed with these team ice skating commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. A moment ago they were praising Nathan Chen as if he were a God and he makes a mistake (he is human) and now they are crucifying him. Opening ceremonies haven't even happened yet. — Dawn (@DawnGrpntblank) February 9, 2018

Am I the only one that finds Tara Lipinsky and Johnny Weir a touch harsh? "abysmal" "outrageous" "disaster" The slightest amount of empathy would be nice. #olympics #mensskating — Abbey (@abbeyinvermont) February 9, 2018

These #Olympics figure skating commentators are BRUTAL. They called one skater’s the “weak link” and his performance “technically a disaster” and another’s “abysmal,” “the worst I’ve ever seen from him.” I’m over here like pic.twitter.com/lqYQW0XwvL — Katy Doom (@katydoom) February 9, 2018

If Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are this brutally honest and catty on television, can you imagine what they are like when they think no one is listening? Yikes. ⛸#olympics — Erin O’Neill (@IrishBelle_1) February 9, 2018

God. Can these announcers please stop getting down on Nathan? This poor kid. He’s 18. I’m sure he already feels bad enough. Let him be. #Olympics — Jennifer (@Jen_naaay) February 9, 2018

These nbc commentators are so depressing. Some optimism would be nice. #Olympics — Spring Day🌸 (@BTSParaElMundo) February 9, 2018

