Former snowboarder 'baffled' by U.S.' Kelly Clark's low scores in halfpipe

(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Photo: Cameron Spencer, 2018 Getty Images)

Kelly Clark left it all out on the halfpipe.

But her third run in the women's gold medal final wasn't enough to get on the podium in her fifth Olympics.

Clark's run included a 1080 and her execution was nearly perfect. The judges gave her an 83.50, putting her in fourth. She missed the podium by 2.25 points on what may have been her final Olympic run at age 34.

China's Liu Jiayu was awarded the silver, and American Arielle Gold earned the bronze.

Clark is a five-time Olympian, competing in every Winter Olympics since 2002, and she is considered a legend in the sport.

Five trips to the #WinterOlympics. A lifetime of memories. Kelly Clark gave it her all. https://t.co/D65NuoQ952 pic.twitter.com/TykKmcTWl3 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2018

NBC interviewed Clark just minutes after her run. She was gracious despite missing the podium

"I don't know. I honestly haven't seen everybody's runs. I've been pretty focused on what I've been doing, so I just kind of did what I could," Clark said when asked about her low score. "I'm happy with my riding."

Todd Richards, a former professional snowboarder, was dumbfounded by Clark's low score.

"I don't understand where the judging is going right now," he said on air during NBC's coverage. "Kelly's score was very low. I've seen every run come down this ring.

"For some reason, the judges don't want to reward Kelly."

Richards won two U.S. Open halfpipe titles and was a member of the 1998 U.S. Olympic team.

Liu Jiayu does a 900 and misses the grab and gets an 89. Kelly Clark lands a 1080 with way bigger air and control with grabs and gets an 83? Ok judges yeahhhh ok #PyeongChang2018 #Olympics #Halfpipe — Nate Woodard (@storm_chaser82) February 13, 2018

Clark is the most decorated Olympic snowboarder in history. Unfortunately, she won't get another medal to add to her collection.

Her teammate, Chloe Kim, dominated in the event. She scored a 98.25 to win the first gold medal of her career.

© 2018 WXIA-TV