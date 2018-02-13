Shaun White favored to win 3rd gold in men's halfpipe

Shaun White of the United States warms up ahead of the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Final on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Photo: Cameron Spencer, 2018 Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - The favorite in the men's halfpipe is Shaun White.

The bookmakers at BetDSI Sportsbook have made White a better than even-money favorite to win his third gold medal. The American is listed at minus-125, meaning bettors would have to wager $125 to win $100 on a White victory.

He is followed by Australia's Scotty James, at 3-1 ($100 to win $300), and Japan's Ayumu Hirano, at 7-2 ($100 to win $350).

Hirano is coming off a Winter X Games title in which he became the first man to repeat 1440-degree flips on the halfpipe. White skipped the X Games, but scored a 100 on a run in an Olympic qualifier last month. James has been among the most technically perfect riders this season and finished a close second to Hirano and White at those earlier events.

