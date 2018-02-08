US ski jumper is 100,000th male Olympic competitor

Casey Larson of the United States competes in the Men's Normal Hill Individual Qualification at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 8, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Team USA says 19-year-old American ski jumper Casey Larson has become the 100,000th man to compete at the Olympics.

Historian Bill Mallon calculated that Larson reached the milestone by being the 16th starter in Thursday's qualifying at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Larson called the milestone "pretty cool." He says he can add it to his Olympic checklist.

Larson was one of four athletes from the United States to qualify for Saturday's normal hill final. Kevin Bickner, Michael Glasder and Will Rhoads also qualified.

Team USA were also represented by the women in freestyle skiing with Morgan Schild, Jaelin Kauf and Keaton McCargo all qualifying this Thursday.

The women's second qualifying round and finals will be on Sunday, while the men's will take place on Monday.

Mallon conducted extensive research into who would become the 100,000th male athlete to compete since the modern games began in Athens in 1896.

© 2018 Associated Press