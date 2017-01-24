On Notice: No. 23 South Carolina tops Auburn 98-69

Jan 24, 2017; Columbia, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Mustapha Heron (5) attempts to drive around South Carolina Gamecocks guard TeMarcus Blanton (5) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Duane Notice tied career highs with 27 points and six 3-pointers as No. 23 South Carolina snapped back from its first Southeastern Conference loss to put away Auburn 98-69 on Tuesday night.

Notice had scored 22 points combined in his previous four games, but like most of his Gamecock teammates let it fly from long range early and often to open a big first-half lead over the Tigers (13-7, 3-5).

Notice and Sindarius Thornwell had four 3-pointers in the first half while Justin McKie hit two as the Gamecocks (16-4, 6-1) led 48-27 at the half.

South Carolina packed things in and slowed down its attack for much of the second half. Notice, though, would not be contained, canning two more 3s as the Gamecocks hit a season high 15 from behind the arc. That was one shy of the team's game record of 16, accomplished against Campbell in 2007.

