On the floor from Super Bowl Media Night

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deputies: Man Sexually Assaulted Minor
-
Apartment Fire Caused By Cigarette Ashes
-
Bacterial Meningitis Death in Pickens County
-
Data Breach At Lexington School District 2
-
One Person Killed in Apartment Complex Fire
-
Authorities find $434K in cocaine in plane's nose gear
-
Trump Fires U.S. Attorney General
-
Wofford Tabs Hammond Assistant To Coach OLB
-
Fire at the Reserve at Lake Carolina
-
USC Hoops: Dawn Staley Tennessee Post Game Press Conference
More Stories
-
Fire That Killed 80-Year-Old Ruled SuspiciousJan 31, 2017, 1:20 p.m.
-
Lexington Man Shot Earlier This Month Dies at HospitalJan 31, 2017, 12:22 p.m.
-
SC Poll Worker Accused of Telling People Who to Vote ForJan 31, 2017, 11:21 a.m.