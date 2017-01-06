Clemson Tigers safety Jadar Johnson (18) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

Jadar Johnson admitted he hasn't given a lot of thought to Monday night's game being his last as a Clemson Tiger.

He is aware of that fact, but his main focus is preparing for the gigantic challenge that is Alabama. However, the former News19 Player of the Week from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School did take a few moments to look back on his career which saw him go from being a career reserve to a First Team All-ACC selection in his senior season.

Of course, the fact that he was only modestly recruited has helped fuel him and it has provided him with a constant source of motivation.

"I only had three offers coming out of high school," Johnson said.

"I would see the other guys that I was coming ot school with (in the) Under-Armour Game, Army All-American Game. You know it really gave me a chip on the shoulder because knowing I felt like I could come in and compete with them but knowing I wasn't getting the respect that they had."

But after three years of playing a reserve role, Johnson earned a starting spot in his final season and now, respect is not an issue. He was named First-Team All-ACC - quite an honor for someone with just three offers coming out of high school.

"I grinded from the bottom and I finally made my way to the top of the pyramid," he said.

"Now it's paying off. We're playing for a national championship and I can actually contribute this year, so I feel really good about it."