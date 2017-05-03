One on One WIth Mike Williams

Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Mike Williams poses for photos during a press conference at StubHub Center. (Photo: Kelvin Kuo, Kelvin Kuo)

Mike Williams has won at every level.

From being a state champion on Lake Marion's 2012 basketball team to winning a national championship at Clemson this past January.

Now he's ready for the ultimate challenge and that's the NFL. He's off to a great start as he was taken with the seventh overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in last week's NFL Draft. But Williams knows there will be a lot of expectations on him to perform like a high first-round selection.



But having a quarterback like Phillip Rivers will certainly help in the transition. There is also a new head coach for the Chargers in Anthony Lynn so everybody will be learning the playbook together and Mike says he can't wait to get out to the West Coast for that first workout.

