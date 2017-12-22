Orangeburg-Wilkinson Fires Head Football Coach

Tommy Brown was the head coach for the Sandlappers in the 2013 Shrine Bowl. South Carolina defeated North Carolina 28-23. (Photo: Trey Yanity)

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will have a new head football coach in 2018.

Tommy Brown, who had been with the school for nearly 20 years in two different stints, has been fired.

A winning Shrine Bowl head coach in 2013, Brown has coached the liks of Woody Dantzler, Jackie Robinson and Albert Huggins, all of whom went on to play at Clemson. Huggins is a junior defensive tackle for the Tigers. He also coached former Gamecock Arturo Freeman who also spent time in the NFL.

This past season, the Bruins were 3-8 and lost to Hartsville in the opening round of the Class AAAA playoffs.

In between stops at O-W, Brown was the head football coach at Calhoun County and Fairfield Central.

A graduate of Columbia High School, Brown went on to play at South Carolina State where he is a member of that school's athletics hall of fame.

© 2017 WLTX-TV